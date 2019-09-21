Reviewing Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s results

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 30 1.70 N/A 1.36 22.10 Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.52 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blucora Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Blucora Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Blucora Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Zillow Group Inc. is $44.33, which is potential 45.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares and 2.55% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Blucora Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.21% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2%

For the past year Blucora Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Blucora Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.