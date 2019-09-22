Reviewing Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)’s results

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 30 1.70 N/A 1.36 22.10 TheStreet Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Blucora Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Blucora Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TheStreet Inc. has a 0.18 beta and it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blucora Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, TheStreet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. TheStreet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blucora Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares and 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. shares. Blucora Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Blucora Inc. was more bullish than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TheStreet Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.