Reviewing Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s results

We are contrasting Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 31 2.52 N/A 1.36 23.25 Synacor Inc. 2 0.41 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blucora Inc. and Synacor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Blucora Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Synacor Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blucora Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Synacor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Blucora Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synacor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Blucora Inc. and Synacor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Blucora Inc. has a 35.72% upside potential and a consensus target price of $41. Competitively the average target price of Synacor Inc. is $1.93, which is potential 29.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Blucora Inc. seems more appealing than Synacor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blucora Inc. and Synacor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.98% and 44.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Blucora Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.49% of Synacor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. -8.32% -10.46% -0.47% 3.58% -6.22% 18.28% Synacor Inc. 1.91% 3.23% -8.05% 0.63% -17.95% 8.11%

For the past year Blucora Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synacor Inc.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Synacor Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.