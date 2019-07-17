Reviewing Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)’s results

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 31 2.45 N/A 1.36 23.25 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Blucora Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blucora Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blucora Inc. Its rival Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Blucora Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Blucora Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Blucora Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 39.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blucora Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.98% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Blucora Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. -8.32% -10.46% -0.47% 3.58% -6.22% 18.28% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87%

For the past year Blucora Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.