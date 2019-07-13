Reviewing Blucora Inc. (BCOR)’s and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 31 2.47 N/A 1.36 23.25 Baidu Inc. 152 0.00 N/A 11.43 13.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blucora Inc. and Baidu Inc. Baidu Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Blucora Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Blucora Inc. and Baidu Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Blucora Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Baidu Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Blucora Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Baidu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Baidu Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blucora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Blucora Inc. and Baidu Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Baidu Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Blucora Inc. has a 38.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41. On the other hand, Baidu Inc.’s potential upside is 79.40% and its average price target is $206.13. The results provided earlier shows that Baidu Inc. appears more favorable than Blucora Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.98% of Blucora Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Blucora Inc. shares. Competitively, 15.6% are Baidu Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. -8.32% -10.46% -0.47% 3.58% -6.22% 18.28% Baidu Inc. -4.44% -9.59% -12.27% -17.01% -43.99% -3.85%

For the past year Blucora Inc. had bullish trend while Baidu Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Baidu Inc. beats Blucora Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.