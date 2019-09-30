Reviewing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)’s and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s results

We are comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 18 1.99 69.88M 1.14 14.96 Luckin Coffee Inc. 21 0.00 29.88M -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 387,576,261.79% 100.6% 3.9% Luckin Coffee Inc. 144,417,593.04% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Luckin Coffee Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Luckin Coffee Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.67, and a 10.18% upside potential. On the other hand, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s potential upside is 35.03% and its average target price is $25.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Luckin Coffee Inc. looks more robust than Bloomin’ Brands Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.99% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares and 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloomin’ Brands Inc. -4.49% -7.09% -13.47% -10.46% -12.71% -4.81% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year Bloomin’ Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Luckin Coffee Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Bloomin’ Brands Inc. beats Luckin Coffee Inc.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 25, 2016, the company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants. BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.