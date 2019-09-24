Reviewing Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)’s and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 10 0.45 N/A -2.80 0.00 Xcel Energy Inc. 59 2.95 N/A 2.51 23.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Liquidity

Bloom Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Xcel Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Bloom Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bloom Energy Corporation and Xcel Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 1 1 3 2.60 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bloom Energy Corporation has a 255.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bloom Energy Corporation and Xcel Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 78.4% respectively. About 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Xcel Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Xcel Energy Inc. beats Bloom Energy Corporation.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.