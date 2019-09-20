Reviewing Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s results

Both Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 11 0.49 N/A -2.80 0.00 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.39 N/A 0.30 36.11

Table 1 demonstrates Bloom Energy Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bloom Energy Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Spark Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Bloom Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bloom Energy Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 1 1 3 2.60 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bloom Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 249.40% and an $11.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bloom Energy Corporation and Spark Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 78.9%. 3.1% are Bloom Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bloom Energy Corporation beats Spark Energy Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.