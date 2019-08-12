Reviewing Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)’s and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)’s results

Both Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 12 1.26 N/A -2.80 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 52 2.38 N/A 2.47 22.18

Table 1 highlights Bloom Energy Corporation and Portland General Electric Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bloom Energy Corporation and Portland General Electric Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Liquidity

Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Portland General Electric Company which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Bloom Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bloom Energy Corporation and Portland General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Portland General Electric Company is $50, which is potential -9.89% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bloom Energy Corporation and Portland General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 97% respectively. Bloom Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Portland General Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation was less bullish than Portland General Electric Company.

Summary

Portland General Electric Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bloom Energy Corporation.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.