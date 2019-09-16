Reviewing Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)’s and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s results

We are contrasting Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 11 0.63 N/A -2.80 0.00 FirstEnergy Corp. 43 2.34 N/A 2.33 18.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bloom Energy Corporation and FirstEnergy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bloom Energy Corporation and FirstEnergy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6%

Liquidity

Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FirstEnergy Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Bloom Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bloom Energy Corporation and FirstEnergy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 1 1 3 2.60 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

$11.6 is Bloom Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 156.07%. Competitively the average price target of FirstEnergy Corp. is $46, which is potential -3.24% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Bloom Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than FirstEnergy Corp., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bloom Energy Corporation and FirstEnergy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 95.1% respectively. 3.1% are Bloom Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, FirstEnergy Corp. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation was less bullish than FirstEnergy Corp.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Bloom Energy Corporation.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.