Reviewing Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)’s and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.15 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 33 4.58 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vocera Communications Inc. has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 43.69% and its consensus target price is $37.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares and 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51% Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. was more bearish than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vocera Communications Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.