Reviewing Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Communication Equipment company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has 5.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has 14.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.90% -8.80% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s peers have 31.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are 1.3 and 0.5. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s rivals have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s rivals are 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.