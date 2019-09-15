Reviewing Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)’s and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s results

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.30 N/A 0.39 2.45 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.72 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.64 beta indicates that Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Communications Systems Inc. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Communications Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 38.2%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Communications Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.