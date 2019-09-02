Reviewing Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)’s and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s results

Since Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.33 N/A 0.39 2.45 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00

Demonstrates Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. From a competition point of view, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a 3.08 beta which is 208.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Its rival China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 5.4% and 10.7% respectively. Insiders owned 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.