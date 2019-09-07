Reviewing Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)’s and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging Co. 3 23.78 N/A 1.30 2.33 IHS Markit Ltd. 59 6.26 N/A 1.08 59.54

Table 1 demonstrates Blink Charging Co. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IHS Markit Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Blink Charging Co. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Blink Charging Co.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of IHS Markit Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Blink Charging Co. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging Co. 0.00% 0% 0% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging Co. has a 3.43 beta, while its volatility is 243.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IHS Markit Ltd.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blink Charging Co. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IHS Markit Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blink Charging Co. and IHS Markit Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 97.2%. Insiders owned 41.65% of Blink Charging Co. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Blink Charging Co. was more bullish than IHS Markit Ltd.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats Blink Charging Co. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.