Reviewing Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.72 N/A 2.49 14.28 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.97 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

American Finance Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 1.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 26%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has 11.49% stronger performance while American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.