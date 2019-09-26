Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.45 N/A 0.35 47.47 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.50 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.