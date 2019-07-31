Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.29 N/A 0.35 47.49 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.17 N/A 2.06 8.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is presently more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 7.28% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.