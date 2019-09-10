Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Since BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.03 N/A 0.35 47.47 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.92 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.