Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

We are contrasting BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.