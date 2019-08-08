Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

We are contrasting BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.30
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
