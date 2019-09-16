Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.92
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.14
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 average target price and a 10.13% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
