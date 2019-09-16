Reviewing BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.92 N/A 0.35 47.47 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.14 N/A 0.42 67.20

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 average target price and a 10.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.