Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.84 N/A 0.45 31.38 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.07 N/A 0.58 14.19

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.