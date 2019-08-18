Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.06 N/A 0.45 31.38 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.51 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 27.8%. Insiders held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.