Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.66 N/A 0.45 31.38 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.