Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 23.21% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II N/A 14 31.38 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.