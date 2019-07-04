Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

Both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.71 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.