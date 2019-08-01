Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.59 N/A 0.45 31.25 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.72 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 58.08%. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.