Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.59
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.72
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 58.08%. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
