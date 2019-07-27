Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.46 N/A 0.45 31.25 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.89 N/A 0.86 25.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 33.45%. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.