Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s results

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.06 N/A 0.45 31.38 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 3.36% respectively. 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.