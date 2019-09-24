Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.64
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.66
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 6.36% respectively. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.