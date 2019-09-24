Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.64 N/A 0.45 31.38 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.66 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 highlights BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 6.36% respectively. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust