Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38 Altaba Inc. 64 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 718,430,514.30% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Altaba Inc.’s potential upside is 298.57% and its average price target is $78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 73.03% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares. Competitively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.