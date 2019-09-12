Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and 23135 (:)’s results

We are contrasting BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and 23135 (:) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.71
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.
