Reviewing BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY)’s and 23135 (:)’s results

We are contrasting BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and 23135 (:) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.71 N/A 0.45 31.38 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.