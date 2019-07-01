Reviewing BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 13 14.41 N/A 0.33 42.38 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.11% and 57.55% respectively. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.