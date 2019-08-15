Reviewing BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.46 N/A 0.33 43.04 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.52 N/A 1.87 8.66

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has an average target price of $17.67, with potential upside of 21.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.