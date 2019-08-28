Reviewing BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.98 N/A 0.33 43.04 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.38 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 45.4%. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.