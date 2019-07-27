Reviewing BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.92 N/A 0.33 42.38 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $105, which is potential 16.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.