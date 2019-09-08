Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.61 N/A 0.27 34.38 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.37 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 3.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.