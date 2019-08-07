Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.57
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
