Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.57 N/A 0.27 34.38 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.