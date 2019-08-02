Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s results

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.70 N/A 0.27 34.38 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.