Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.31 N/A 0.27 33.39 PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.62 N/A 0.96 41.51

Demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PJT Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.