Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.74 N/A 0.27 34.38 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.88 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.