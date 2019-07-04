Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.32 N/A 0.27 33.39 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.68 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 16.58% respectively. Competitively, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 0.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.