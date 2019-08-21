Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 85.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.