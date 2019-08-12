Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.78 N/A 0.27 34.38 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.25 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 2.94% respectively. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.