Reviewing BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.73 N/A 0.27 34.38 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.69 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ATIF Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATIF Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.