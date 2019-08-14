Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.71 N/A 0.44 33.98 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.