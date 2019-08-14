Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.71
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.