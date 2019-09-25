Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.51 N/A 0.44 33.98 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.58 N/A 0.24 60.42

Demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.