Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

Both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.20 N/A 0.44 33.98 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 4.31% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.