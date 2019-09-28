Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Since BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 49.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
