Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

Both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.22 N/A 0.44 33.98 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.90 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.