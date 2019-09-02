Reviewing BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

Both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|14.22
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.90
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
